Woman Called Out Her Friend For Endangering His Child During A Road Rage Incident, So He Accused Her Of Being Judgmental

Emotions can run high when people are experiencing serious struggles.

Would you ever let road rage take control of your emotions when you had a child in the car?

In this story, onewoman was trying to support a friend who was going through a stressful divorce.

But when he admitted to a dangerous act of road rage with his child in the car, she decided to be honest with him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for saying my friend was totally irresponsible for chasing another car with his kid in his car? My friend (45M) is going through a divorce and has been under a lot of stress. I (49F) only give this as backstory because he’s normally a pretty chill person. He told me over text that he nearly got into a bad car accident because someone turned left in front of him, and he narrowly avoided the crash by swerving.

This woman learned that her friend had an incident of road rage.

He then told me, in these actual words: “I actually busted a U-turn and chased after the jerk after. I knocked on her door, and she drove off, so I chased her again. She finally pulled over into a driveway and I freaking ripped her a new one.”

She also learned that his kid was actually in his car when it happened.

While this seemed unhinged, I didn’t think much of it because it’s not like I haven’t had road rage before. He was under a lot of stress, so I just replied, “Wow, seems like a lot of rage, no?” He then proceeded to tell me it was justified because he had his kid in the car with him. I was absolutely shocked.

She told him he was crazy, but he defended himself.

I asked him if he was nuts. Then, I said he was insane and had lost his mind. He then claimed he thought that there had been contact, and that’s why he was trying to stop her But this is not what he said before.

She gave him an honest response.

I said, “You’re in a car chase with your kid in the car over a dent? You weren’t in a crash. You put your kid in further danger, and you are totally irresponsible. You chased her because you were mad and you wanted her to know that. You’re mad because your life is messed up, but this isn’t the way to get back at the world.”

He got super mad and said I wasn’t there. That I didn’t know how serious it was, and I was judging him. He then repeated that he “thought they had made contact.” I then said, “I don’t even know who you are anymore,” and stopped texting.

When she tried to think about it more, she felt bad for not supporting him.

The next day, I thought about it and realized I may be a jerk for commenting on something that had nothing to do with me and didn’t affect me in any way. I also didn’t support him when he said how freaked out he was and how he really thought he was going to crash. I said some pretty awful things about his situation and why I thought he was angry at the world.

She thought his actions were unsafe, but should she have kept her thoughts to herself?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This comment makes sense.

This is emotionally taxing for a child, says this person.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This person suggests mentioning it to his wife’s lawyer.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Caring for someone involves telling them what they need to hear, no matter how awful it is.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.