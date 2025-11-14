Woman Claimed That She Was A First Time Home Buyer In Order To Get A Lower Tax Rate, But When A Friend Found Out She Lied, He Considered Ratting Her Out

Nobody likes to pay taxes, but if you have to pay tax, it can be really annoying if you find out a friend lied to get a lower tax rate.

If you were in that situation, would you report your friend, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he’s pretty conflicted about what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I reported someone for massive tax evasion. I (34M) live in the UK and recently got talking to a woman I know through mutual friends. She’s not British but has lived here for several years and just got ILR (Indefinite Leave to Remain). A few months ago she bought her first house here and was over the moon about it.

She wasn’t exactly honest.

The thing is, in the UK when you buy a property, if you already own another home anywhere in the world, you’re meant to pay the higher rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax, an extra 3%. She told people amd HMRC that she was a first time buyer so she paid the lower rate. Recently during a conversation she mentioned quite casually that she actually owns a share of a house back in her home country, something she inherited from her family years ago. That technically means she wasn’t eligible for the lower rate.

It bothers him that she was dishonest.

I didn’t say anything at the time but it’s been bugging me. It feels dishonest, especially since everyone else I know who’s bought a home here had to jump through endless hoops and pay every last penny of tax. However I just learned that her family home abroad was hit in an airstrike and is basically in ruins now. I’m not sure how that affects anything, I imagine it’s still legally her property, but obviously the value is next to nothing now.

He’s not sure what to do.

Part of me feels like I should report it because it’s technically fraud. But another part of me feels like that would be a massive jerk move considering what’s just happened to her and her family. Though I assume any lost value gets covered by insurance. So AITA if I report it anyway knowing that the home she inherited and didn’t declare is now destroyed?

I can see why her actions bothered him, but it might be best to stay out of it and mind his own business.

