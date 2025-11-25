Woman Doesn’t Want To Host Christmas At Her House This Year Since She’ll Have A Newborn Baby, But Her Husband Refuses To Tell His Parents They Can’t Come Visit For The Holidays

Imagine giving birth to your first baby a few weeks before Christmas. Would you be happy to have all of your relatives crash at your house and host a big Christmas celebration, or would you tell everyone that you’re not hosting Christmas this year?

In this story, one pregnant woman is due just a few weeks before Christmas. She wants to choose the second option, but her husband is not on board.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not wanting my in-laws or mother over for Christmas this year since our baby will barely be a month old and they live out of state and would have to stay with us. The title is self explanatory. For context our folks will usually alternate holidays as we only have one guest bedroom. As a FTM the idea of having three extra people with us even if they intend to be helpful feels overwhelming on top of settling our newborn into a routine.

She knows from experience it would be stressful.

The one time we hosted everyone for thanksgiving everyone stayed at least four days which meant we were not only feeding everyone for the big holiday but several days leading up to it. This became overwhelming as there wasn’t enough space in the fridge to feed everyone and make ahead items to reduce the load on the holiday.

She thinks she’s being fair, but her partner isn’t on the same page.

My partner thinks I need to keep an open mind and has made it clear he is not telling his folks they can’t come this year. I know a few years ago his parents opted to spend Christmas at home despite being invited and vowed to never do that again. I don’t think this is a fair or reasonable expectation especially when we just had a baby and the winter holidays are a peak time for illness and germs. I am saying my mother can’t be here either so I feel like I am being very fair and reasonable in my request.

She does not want to host any family gatherings this holiday season.

As it is we already agreed to let them meet baby once they are born. Simply asking to not have a house full of folks from out of town over the holidays when I suspect we’ll still be settling in and trying to find our footing. I had previously made it very clear we had no intention of hosting this year on account of the baby so the fact this has come up for family discussion is very frustrating.

If the family members really want to visit, they’ll need to stay at a hotel.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

All she wants for Christmas is to NOT host Christmas.

