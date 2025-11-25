Woman Doesn’t Want To Leave Her Newborn Baby To Go To Her Sister’s Wedding, But Her Sister Really Wants Her To Be There
Imagine being invited to your sister’s wedding, but the wedding date is two months after your due date for your first child.
Would you take your newborn baby to the wedding, leave the baby with a trusted family member and go to the wedding solo, or skip the wedding?
In this story, one pregnant woman is in this situation, and she plans to skip her sister’s wedding. Yet, she’s not 100% sure if that’s the right decision to make.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for choosing to not attend my sister’s wedding because of my newborn?
I (27F) decided to not attend my sister’s (31F) wedding and she’s pretty upset about it.
I am pregnant right now and her wedding ceremony is set for less than two months after my due date.
The wedding is in another state, which would require a plane trip or a long car drive, and I don’t want to do either of those with a very young baby; there are too many risks involved for the baby that I’m not willing to take.
Her sister isn’t very understanding.
My sister initially told me that I could just bring the child with me, but when I explained to her how complicated it would be she at least accepted that it wasn’t a reasonable idea.
She still wanted me to come though, she told me that I could just leave the baby at home with my husband or a nanny.
There is no way that I will leave my newborn alone with a nanny for several days, but I also don’t want to leave him alone with my husband. It’s not that I don’t trust him, but I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of being so far away from the baby while he’s so young.
On top of that I also don’t feel comfortable doing that trip on my own, as I have a physical disability and will still be in the postpartum stage.
She points out that her sister could’ve picked a different wedding date.
My sister is really sad because this is her one special day and she wants all her family present, but it’s not my fault she planned it at that specific time.
When I told her that she told me that she shouldn’t have to plan her wedding around my needs, which is totally fair.
But at the same time she already knew my due date when she picked the day. If she really wanted me to be there she should’ve picked another date.
So, AITA for refusing to go to her wedding?
It makes sense that her sister wants her to attend her wedding, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be possible. She needs to accept that. She’ll probably understand better someday when she has her first child.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Here’s a suggestion to RSVP “maybe.”
Another person thinks her sister needs to be more understanding.
It’s just not going to work out, and that’s okay.
Here’s another suggestion.
You can’t expect everyone to be able to RSVP yes for your wedding.
