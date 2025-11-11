Woman Got A Pedicure With Her Boyfriend, So She Was Upset When He Left Her Alone In The Nail Spa After He Was Done
Couple activities are meant to bring partners closer together. Would you be upset if your partner left your date early?
This woman planned a relaxing pedicure date with her boyfriend.
He finished earlier, but instead of waiting for her to finish, he decided to walk home.
So now, she’s calling him out for leaving her alone at the spa.
Was her reaction valid? Read the full story below.
AITA for asking my boyfriend to stay with me until the end of our pedicure instead of leaving halfway through to “get exercise”?
My boyfriend and I went to get pedicures together.
It’s something we rarely do, and I thought it would be a nice, low-key couples activity.
He finished before me, and I still had about 25 to 30 minutes left.
Instead of waiting and relaxing, he suddenly said it felt too hot inside. He announced that he was going to walk home to “get some exercise,” since his doctor told him to move more.
This woman wasn’t fine with her boyfriend leaving her at the nail spa.
For context, it wasn’t hot outside at all. It was around 70° and really pleasant.
He kept asking if I was okay with him leaving, which made it feel even stranger. Like he was waiting for permission to do something he already knew I’d find odd.
I told him it was his choice, but I didn’t really understand why he couldn’t just wait.
He ended up walking home, which took about 23 minutes.
Uh oh! He’d rather hang out with his friends online than with her.
The whole thing felt off, though. Mostly because that just so happened to line up exactly with the time his Discord group usually gets online.
This group includes one particular female friend he always seems eager to talk to.
I just found it inconsiderate.
She didn’t like what he did to her.
We went together, it was supposed to be something shared.
And he couldn’t stay 25 more minutes until I was done?
It wasn’t like I was getting a massage or a long service.
He basically bailed halfway through a date to make it home in time for an online hangout.
He told her she was overreacting.
My friends said I wasn’t being unreasonable and that it was rude of him to leave like that.
But he made me feel like I was overreacting for wanting him to stay until the end.
So, am I the jerk for thinking it was disrespectful and asking him to just wait with me until the pedicure was done?
Maybe he wasn’t thinking of it as a date, but she clearly was.
Being in a relationship means sticking with your partner.
