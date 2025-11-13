Woman In An Apartment Complex With Shared Bins Has Been Throwing Trash Without Crushing Them, So One Neighbor Left Her An Embarrassing Note For All Residents To See

Some people simply can’t follow simple instructions.

This person shared a story about his neighbor who had been ignoring the bin rules and how a neighbor instantly taught her a lesson with an embarrassing note.

Check out the full story below.

Bin etiquette note Ten years ago, we lived in an old mansion turned apartment complex that had shared rubbish and recycling bins located outside near the front of the building. In order to keep the bins from overfilling, we had to ensure that every box we threw in the recycling was crushed. One of the neighbours (unit 8) was in charge of putting the bins out weekly (recycling fortnightly). Two young women lived in unit 15 and would never crush their boxes, causing a constant overflow, and other neighbours (especially unit 8) had to keep crushing these boxes for unit 15 to ensure we didn’t have rubbish blown all over the front of the building. He tried to talk to them on multiple occasions, taped notes to the bin kindly reminding people of bin etiquette, but still no change. One day, we came home to the following note taped to the front door of the building entrance for all to see (yes, I took a photo of it, but it was blurry, so I retyped it for this post)…

The neighbor’s note is as follows.

“Attention: Woman in 15 (this is not a reference to the chick with the tattoos) It appears from your note that you can write; however, your bin etiquette suggests that you cannot read. I have tried to approach you politely on a previous occasion, inquiring as to whether or not you were satisfied with procedure. Surely no one is so stupid that they can’t work out how to use a bin, I thought. Not sure how they did it in the trailer park, but your rubbish came to my attention because the lid of the recycling bin was up at a 45-degree angle. This allows the wind, or animals, to pull the rubbish out and litter the property. We don’t need to add loose garbage to your shopping trolley collection.

There’s more.

The reason your garbage was returned and a box-crushing demonstration attempted was because it had been discarded still in the bag, with the shoe and adult toy boxes intact. As the notice says, ‘Please empty bags and crush boxes in order that the bin can accommodate two week’s worth of rubbish.’ There are three buildings on this block between K Avenue and D Road. None of the other tenants have had any problem observing the etiquette. In fact, many have commented that the situation with the bins has improved greatly since the notices were affixed. Your property manager, B, has been informed of the situation today. He says he will contact you. I do feel sorry for the toy.” We never had bin issues after that, and she moved out shortly afterwards.

Apparently, public humiliation is a good teacher.

Crush the boxes along with their dignity.

