Grocery Store Customer Has An Entire Conversation On Speakerphone, But She Thought It Was Rude That Other People Were Listening

Imagine waiting in line at the grocery store, and you decide to make a phone call. Would you put the call on speakerphone, keep the call as private as possible, or not call at all so nobody can listen in?

In this story, one woman decides to make a phone call and have it on speakerphone. She was pretty surprised at the cashier’s reaction to her phone call.

Let’s see how the story plays out from the cashier’s perspective.

Lady puts her private conversation on speaker phone while in line. So, this lady makes a phone call while in line at the grocery store, and puts it on speaker phone, talking about her work issues, issues with her boss, what she’s planning on doing at home, what she’s going to cook for dinner for James, Randy, and little Sarah. This goes on for about 15 minutes, then she hangs up.

She decided to join the conversation.

So, I nonchalantly ask how old James and Randy is, and what recipe she’s using for the lasagna she’s going to make, and if she enjoys working with Bill, her boss. She acts all shocked and asks, “how did you know all that?”

The woman thought she was being rude.

I reply with, “well you had your entire conversation on speaker phone, about 4 of us could clearly hear everything being discussed”. She claims I was “snooping” or “listening in”. But it was on speaker and I was literally right next to her. Was this a jerk move?

Being on speakerphone is rude. Nobody wants to listen in to someone else’s conversation.

Speakerphone should not be used in public places.

