Woman Is An Experienced Hiker, But When Her Husband Paid For A Trip To Everest Base Camp, She Did Some Research And Thinks They Should Cancel It

Climbing Mount Everest is one of the biggest challenges one can take on. But depending on your fitness level and altitude tolerance, so is hiking to base camp.

In today’s story, a woman questions whether she and her husband should do this hike, even though her husband already paid $1600 for it and planned it for their anniversary.

Her husband thinks they should and feels hurt that she is questioning it. She believes it might be unsafe.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for asking my husband to cancel our anniversary trip to Everest? I got married recently and my husband is an amazing soul. He is very thoughtful and loves to show love with small presents or acts of service. We are also both big travelers and that’s one of the many reasons why we connected so deeply on the first date. One major difference in our travel styles is that he prefers art, culture, architecture, shopping, beaches and while I love those things as well, 30% of my trips are around hiking. I’m not a good hiker but I visit Colorado, Montana, northern UT/AZ etc for hiking ~1-3x a year.

Since he pays for a lot of the daily recurring costs, I have been paying for most of our recent travels. But, he wanted to plan/pay for the two bigger trips for our delayed honeymoon and also our wedding anniversary. One day, he shared a link to a guided hike to Everest Base Camp in a group chat with the one friend I went to the Peru hike with. I didn’t think much of it other than casually saying “yeah sure let’s do it,” thinking he’ll probably circle back if he really wanted to do it.

For context, my husband’s longest hike has been around 4-5 miles, at maybe 8000 ft elevation. He is reasonably in shape as we go to the gym together 5x week to do HIIT classes, but he does not do anything for endurance training or focused cardio. Well, fast forward to last month. He told me he paid for the $800/person deposit. I was surprised that it costs so much since I haven’t done research on the tours, and so I started researching.

Then social media algorithms picked up my interest in Everest and started me down the rabbit hole of people dying on Everest (summiting, not base camp, but it’s still creepy!). Also, the 1000 folks stranded just trying to reach Everest Base Camp (EBC). Apparently, a few hundred people die on Mt Everest each year. While summiting vs reaching EBC is very different, the recent news of folks being stranded on the mountains while just trying to reach EBC is not helpful.

Plus husband hates: camping (no showers), bad food, when his head is rained on…and also gets low blood sugar if he doesn’t eat a snack first thing in the AM. The hike to EBC is a 8-9 day hike at very high elevation, in the cold, with cold pizza & fried rice, and sub-optimal showering/sleeping conditions.

My husband got majorly hurt that I showed him videos of people dying, people having a bad time on the hike. He took it as an affront to his planning skills and his fitness levels since he wanted to plan a trip that has personal childhood meaning to me. (My parents used to collect plant samples in the Himalayas when I was a kid) and also share something romantic with me in a sport I enjoy doing.

The EBC hike is VERY different in terms of endurance, food logistics etc than the Peru hikes though, and I just feel like with his preferences and physical condition, we shouldn’t chance it. Now he’s hurt because he spent $1600 and I just insulted him basically. But I don’t really want to go after doing thorough research. AITA?

