Woman Is Mistaken For An Employee At The DMV, But When He Finds Out The Truth, He Puts In A Good Word For Her Anyway

Most people feel weird or even offended when they’re mistaken for an employee.

But maybe it means something really good about a person’s whole demeanor.

In today’s story, a woman shares a wholesome moment in which a man assumed she was an employee for all the right reasons.

Check it out.

Apparently I’m Employee of the Month at the DMV. I must have a certain look about me because I get asked for help often while out and about. Must be the 20 years in the service industry or something. There’s a grocery store that I frequent, sometimes daily, to pick up supplies for work. I’m at the point now where I just point people where they need to go. Sometimes I’ll get a funny look when people eventually realize I’m just there shopping. My favorite ever happened at the DMV. There were approximately 400 people in the waiting room, so after receiving my number, I decided to go out and wait in my car for a while and come back.

And guess what happened…

As I was walking out an old, old, man was walking in. He looked around and gave a whistle. He zeroed in on me as I was walking past and asked, “I hear they have a machine here where you can renew your tags.” I looked over, smiled, and pointed him to the machine and he went and got in line. I went out to my car, sat awhile, read a bit, and decided to go back in to use the bathroom and check on my number.

But he still needed help.

When I walked back in, the old man was standing in the lobby looking at the desk of workers, utterly confused. He turned and saw me walk back in and said, “There you are, where are the people who teach you how to use this machine?” I looked at the mile-long line to the check-in desk, the confused guy, and the screen that showed my number was a long way off and thought, ‘screw it, I’m not doing anything’.

She was more helpful than the actual employees.

I led him back to the machine and started helping him put in his info. He starts rambling about technology and how they make things so hard these days and why do they make it so difficult to get help. And why is everyone at the DMV so unhappy? Because they make everything so hard, etc, etc. By this time he’s all set and his tags are on the way. I tell him to have a good day.

But the big reveal was about to happen.

I grab my number out of my pocket to check the screen again and he looks at me and says: “You don’t work here!? What the… you don’t work here? I was wondering why you were so nice, didn’t make sense, now it does. Well, thank you!” As he was walking out I could hear him telling the security guard about how they should really get someone to help with the technology and how that girl is the best worker here and she doesn’t even work here, etc. So at least I know if my life ever takes a turn, there will always be a place for me at the DMV.

Good for her!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Let’s bring wholesome social interactions back, please.

