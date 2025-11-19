Woman Is Upset At Her In-Laws For Ruining Her Wedding Pictures, So She Isn’t Willing To Visit Them For The Holidays

A lot of people don’t like their in-laws, but should they be willing to visit their in-laws for the holidays anyway just because they’re family?

In this story, one man really wants his wife to come with him to visit his parents for the holidays, but she refuses.

Her hatred for his parents started on their wedding day, and she may not ever be able to forgive them.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for expecting my wife to visit my family for the holidays? My wife(32)and I(33) married over 2 years ago and she is still salty about what my parents wore to the wedding. My dad wore jeans with a blazer and my mom wore a Patagonia like vest under a silk shirt that was clearly visible and crocs. I understand that was definitely not wedding appropriate attire and I did tell them what to wear however having dealt with them my entire life I cannot say I’m suprised. She says she is upset because our wedding photos were not nice to look at and she never framed them.

That wasn’t the only inappropriate thing his parents did at the wedding.

My dad also yelled at the waiter which was bad yes but she didn’t know until after the wedding and my sister managed to get him under control so it didn’t impact the wedding. We fought about this a few days at the end of the wedding. But it died down and we stopped discussing it partly because my parents live 7 hours away so she never interacted with them after the wedding. She told me then she wasn’t visiting my family and I took it to mean that year which was fine as the memory was too fresh but she actually meant never.

He thinks they should visit his parents for the holidays.

We had our son 8 months ago and she refuses to come to see my parents for the holidays. I would understand if it was that she wasn’t feeling well but she is feeling amazing because she hiked for hours the previous weekend and wants to go skiing again this season. She basically just doesn’t want to interact with my family.

His dad really does sound awful.

My parents are not easy to deal with. My dad is not friendly and he is bitter from being unaccomplished so that basically has left him with a miserable attitude. However visiting once a year and sucking it up for a few hours a day when he hasn’t actually blown up or made comments towards my wife beyond at the beginning when he said he doesn’t liking her profession and not to her face doesn’t seem unreasonable for her to dislike him that much.

It’s not like she’s trying to prevent him from seeing his family.

But she refuses and traveling with a 8 month old is incredibly difficult. She is still breast feeding him but has some frozen milk built up and thinks I should accept her not wanting to visit my parents by either bringing the frozen milk to feed him for a few days or I go alone. I tried to tell her it is really rude not to at least try to get along and if there is a fight she won’t need to interact with them again but she straight up refuses.

He thinks it’s pretty normal to dislike your inlaws.

I feel like I’m being made a jerk for expecting her to do this but speaking with colleagues and close friends most have family they do not like and most do not like their in laws and still make an effort to at least go once a year. But my wife says they ruined her wedding photos so she not visiting them makes them even.

His parents sound exceptionally bad. I can understand why his wife doesn’t like them, but should she be willing to visit them anyway?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

It really does sound horrible.

Here’s another person who is on the wife’s side.

This is a good question.

This is actually a really good idea!

Nobody likes this guy’s parents.

He needs to accept his wife’s decision.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.