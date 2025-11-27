Woman Learned That Her Best Friend’s Study Methods Involve Using AI, So She Reacted Negatively Due To Past Experiences With Misdiagnoses

Sometimes, you have to do whatever you can to focus on your study goals.

This woman has a best friend who is a grad student preparing for a medical career.

Her friend has been struggling with motivation and mental health.

She learned that her friend was using AI to study.

So she reacted strongly due to her own negative experiences with misdiagnoses and unreliable medical information.

Was her reaction valid? Check out the story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not wanting a healthcare professional to rely on AI? My best friend is currently a grad student, preparing for a career in the medical field. Recently, she’s been down in the dumps. She hasn’t been able to study, is probably depressed, and is just struggling overall. She finally got herself to study and sent me a pic.

This woman honestly told her best friend that she doesn’t trust ChatGPT.

I immediately responded by saying I wouldn’t trust someone who uses ChatGPT to study with my healthcare. I have tons of chronic health conditions. And have been misdiagnosed by doctors who barely bothered to listen to my symptoms. They Googled possible diagnoses right before my eyes. If I told them any of my knowledge came from Google, they’d go on rants about how Google is not reliable. Lol… shocker! Their Google results were wrong, and they gave me the wrong medications.

Some doctors had misdiagnosed her condition.

I was told what I have was an allergy or just psoriasis. When in fact it was an autoimmune condition. Am I in the wrong? It probably came out too harshly, and I shouldn’t have said it at all at a time when she is so vulnerable. But I’m curious if this is a normal belief to have or if I’m just arrogant.

Some people don’t trust technology because they see it as a shortcut, not a tool.

