Woman Noticed That Her Friend Was Calling Her Mom By Her First Name Only, So She Confronted Her And Told Her She Was Being Disrespectful

AITA for Calling Out My Friend in Front of My Mom? I have a friend (35F) who calls my mom by my mom’s first name, “Sarah”, instead of “Ms. Sarah”. I find it highly disrespectful. I’m from an area where I grew up saying, “Yes/no, ma’am/sir” to my elders. I don’t call them by their first name without adding Mr./Ms. in front of it.

I am the same with family members (uncles and aunts) where I would say “Aunt…” or “Uncle…”. The only time it’s allowable is if it’s a close friend and they tell me it makes them feel old. All of my friends, except for this one, follow the same format. My sibling’s friends follow the “Mr./Ms.” format also.

My friend was raised differently. They call everyone by their first name. Family or friends, it doesn’t matter. The first time it happened, I could see my mom cringe, but she didn’t say anything. The next time it happened, my mom just smiled and still didn’t say anything. The 3rd time it happened, I called my friend out in front of my mom. I told her, “Stop calling her by her first name unless you put a ‘Ms.’ in front of it because it’s disrespectful.”

My friend brushed it off and said, “That’s how I was raised.” But she apologized to my mom “if it offended her.” My mom said it was “okay” and told me not to make a big deal out of it. However, I could see my mom cringe again when my friend did it later that day.

When I was walking the friend out, I told her it was disrespectful and to stop doing it. She brushed it off again and said my mom didn’t seem to mind so why should I. I told her because it’s disrespectful and my mom didn’t like it. I asked my mom why she didn’t speak up and she said: “I didn’t want to cause a scene and it wasn’t that big of an ordeal.” Even though I could see her cringe during each moment… even through the smiles.

I know my mom and she does not like it, but she isn’t going to correct my friend. AITA for saying something to my friend about it in front of my mom? I don’t want this to have a negative impact on our friendship, but I can see a future conflict if she keeps it up. Should I let it go or bring it up to her before she sees my mom again?

Respect is respect, no matter how you were raised.

