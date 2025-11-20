Woman Parks Her Car In Front Of A Neighbor’s Driveway, So The Neighbor Calls For A Tow Truck

Imagine driving home and seeing a car parked directly in front of your driveway entrance, making it impossible to get to your own driveway. Would you park somewhere else and not worry about it, or would you call for a tow truck?

AITA for towing my neighbor’s car for blocking my driveway (even though the cop said I should’ve just driven over my grass) AITA for towing my neighbor’s car for blocking my driveway (even though the cop said I should’ve just driven over my grass)? So here’s the tea. I live in a neighborhood where parking is mostly in the front of your own home but there is a copious amount of space around the block. It’s not impossible or a super far walk. I pay more rent than most around my home (Somewhere around $100-$250 dollars extra) specifically because I have a driveway and a garage. It’s very visible and my driveway has grass along it but is still noticable as a driveway as i’ve lived here for 2 years and use it semi regularly.

The other day, I left my house late (around 10:30 pm or so) to grab something from the store and visit a friend. I came back around 12 am and boom—my driveway is BLOCKED. Not like they slightly nudged into it. I mean parked right in front of it, like they own the place. It was street sweeping so the street parkers moved their cars to our side street. (I live on a corner.)

I checked my security cams (I have multiple, because I’m not new to neighbor nonsense), and saw what happened but I could barely make out that it was a woman, but not who exactly it was. This woman, who I now know lives on the next corner across the street, used my driveway to turn around (so she knew it is a driveway…) and then decided to just park there. Bold. There were multiple spots available on the street at the time as well.

Anyway, I waited. I gave her time. I hoped she’d come move it. She parked at 10:30pm. I tried to be a good neighbor and parked elsewhwere. At 8:00 AM, I had someone coming to help me fix my car (you know, IN MY DRIVEWAY), and her car was still there. So I called the cops at 8:30, who called a tow company and had it taken. No warning. Just poof. Consequences. Why would I be neighborly when they weren’t even courteous to me.

Here’s where it gets fun: The cop who came gave me flack for it. He was like, “Well, you could’ve driven partially through your yard, up on the curb to get in.” Sir. Sir. No. I’m not damaging my grass or squeezing past someone else’s car and damaging both just because you don’t want to wait for a tow. Then he said he didn’t want to tow it because there was a car seat inside. Cool? Should’ve parked legally then. The baby can’t drive.

Then, and this is where I almost popped off, he said, “Don’t be surprised if they retaliate.” Oh? Retaliate against me for…using my own driveway? I told him, “That’s why y’all are here.” And then I found out who the neighbor was. Found out they are from Jamaica, and was inclined to give them a pass if the rules were different there, but surprise, it’s ALSO illegal to block driveways in Jamaica. So like… you already know better, girl.

Oh, and some light backstory I realized once I found out who it was: our daughters used to be friends, but after a kid drama moment, this woman told her daughter not to play with mine anymore. Okay, fine. My daughter and I moved on. But now this? Now she’s parking in front of my driveway like she pays rent for it. Anyway, she hasn’t said anything to me, but she did come out as it was being towed and probably paid a cute little bill. Should have moved your car if you were awake then. I feel 0 guilt. Some neighbors said I was mean for doing that. So now I’m wondering…

