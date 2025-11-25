Woman Plans A Trip To Japan With Her Son, But Now That A Lot Of Other People Are Tagging Along, It’s Getting Pretty Stressful Deciding Where To Stay

Imagine planning an international trip with you and your teenage son for just the two of you. Would you be okay with other friends tagging along on the trip, or would you want to keep it just the two of you?

AITA for saying 1 shower (2 toilets) 8 adults for 1 week is not ok? Am I being unreasonable in saying that this is not realistic (and is in fact a really stupid idea)? AITA am i in the wrong? i (45f) planned a holiday with my son(18m) to Japan next year. We were originally going to go in Feb for three weeks, travelling all over. Last year I started seeing a single dad Dave (46m) with two sons Adam (19m) and Bill (17m) and he asked to join the holiday with his kids.

Initially I was a bit worried it would be overwhelming for our kids, who havent met, and that i would have to change the dates (as Bill was still in school).

Dave and i discussed how we didnt have to stay together all the time, that me and my son would stay longer in japan and we could stay in separate accommodation if assessed as better.. It sounded like it would work, we started planning some more, getting options, costs etc.

Then Adam’s two friends Clare (20f) and Eddy (20m) said they would really like to come. I again worried about how it would work but Dave said it would be great, cheaper places etc, his son could do things with his friends etc.

My son then said he will bring a friend Charlie (18f).

We started planning in more detail, booking flights and agreeing dates in different locations. Due to Clare being obsessed with cherry blossom , she said we needed to go in cherry blossom season. Due to Bill still being in school, this now meant Easter holidays. Which is expensive and very busy.

We finally booked plane tickets and conversation has now gone onto accommodation. I reiterated all the way through the planning about being budget aware and having an understanding of what everyones daily accommodation amount was ($200 per person per night). Dave does very very well for himself, I have saved little bit for the holiday. When looking at places for tokyo, where we will be staying for a week, Clare and Adam have become almost fixated on a place that is $150 per person per night and has only one toliet and one shower.

I vetoed this . I gently stated this was a bad idea as we needed at least 2 toliets and 2 showers for a group of 8 adults. They then proposed a place with two toilets and one shower that is again around $150 per person per night. I again reiterated this was not a good shower to adult ratio and would cause stress.

They are now refusing to look at any other accommodation and have become very defensive and stated they are all having to make sacrifices as we didn’t get the first place and i should sacrifice now and 10 minute shower room time is fine. Dave is saying we can all have 10 minute showers and that he won’t need to shower on some days. My son has just mentally checked out and is no longer as excited for the trip.

I have told Dave I would like to get separate accommodation at a hotel, that is 120$ per night, with my son. Dave thinks we can all sort this out and its fine and airbnbs are more interesting than hotels. AITA about the shower thing or about how I am handling this? I do really like Dave and want to get on with his children, and also want him to get on with mine.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She really needs to take back control of this trip.

This person thinks she messed up by letting so many other people join the trip.

