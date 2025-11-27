Woman Pulled Her Boyfriend Out Of A Store Because He Was Arguing With An Employee, So Now He’s Furious At Her For Embarrassing Him

Some people blow up at store employees when they don’t get what they want.

AITH for embarrassing my boyfriend at a game release My boyfriend (M23) and I (F21) went to the midnight drop of a video game at our local game store. I had already pre-ordered and paid for 2 copies of the game, one for me and one for him. We specifically went to the midnight release because there was a free tote bag with each purchase. When we got to the front of the line, we got our 2 copies of the game and our tote bag. As I am about to leave, my boyfriend kindly asks the guy, “Could we get a second tote bag since we got 2 copies of the game?” It was not an unreasonable question, but I knew it was 1 bag per purchase, and I had previously told him that if he wanted a bag, he should pre-order on his own.

Well, after the guy said no, he snapped and started getting rude with the guy saying it was ridiculous, we were cheated and other, in my opinion, stupid things in a very rude and aggressive tone of voice. I told him “it’s not the time for this” and pulled him out of the store. Once we got to the car, he got mad at me and told me how embarrassing it was to get pulled out of the store and how I should have let him handle it man to man. Now he won’t talk to me and every time I try to talk to him, he puts on this high pitched voice and imitates me saying “it’s not the time for this”. I didn’t mean to embarrass him, but he was being rude, and embarrassing me. Am I the jerk?

