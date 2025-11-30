Woman Reached Out To Comfort Her Best Friend After A Tragic Accident, So She Was Hurt When Her Message Was Met With Anger Instead Of Gratitude

Sometimes, even the kindest intentions can be taken the wrong way in moments of grief.

When one woman reached out to her lifelong best friend after hearing about a tragedy, she thought she was being supportive.

Instead, her friend’s cold reply left her wondering what exactly she did wrong.

Read on for the full story.

AITA, for texting my bff condolences about a kid she was close with? I (35F) have a BFF from the time we were 5, whom I only get to see once or twice a year as we both live in different states. Our moms are also BFFs because of us.

So when tragedy struck, she wanted to be there for her friend.

Late last night, my mom texted me, telling me that my BFF’s good friend’s child died tragically in an accident. I texted my friend, checking in and offering condolences, and asked if there was anything I could do.

But her friend’s response left her spiraling.

I got a long text back saying that the death was a private matter and it was very tragic. However, the wording of the text was almost lecturing, and I was asked not to discuss it further.

Turns out, she wasn’t supposed to know as much as she was told.

Apparently, my mom told me too many details? Though, all she told me was that the child died very tragically and that her family, my friend, and her husband are a mess.

She feels hurt her friend reacted this way.

I get that my friend is grieving, but I was just trying to offer support. AITA for texting my friend?

This seems to be a clear case of right message, wrong timing.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter advises this woman to not take her friend’s reply too personally.

Her friend is in a difficult position, and she should try to be as understanding as possible.

It’s possible her friend might be more willing to communicate after more time has passed.

Her friend’s curt response likely had little to do with her.

She knows she had good intentions with her message, and in the end, that’s what truly matters.

