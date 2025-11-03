Woman Received An Expensive Watch From Her Friend, But She Admits That It’s Not Her Style And She Has No Use For It

Gift-giving between friends can sometimes be complicated.

This woman received an expensive watch from her longtime friend for her birthday.

While she appreciated the gesture, the watch was not her style, and she knew she wouldn’t use it.

Now, she is unsure if keeping it or returning it is the right thing to do.

AITA for giving back an unwanted gift I recently received a rather expensive watch (~$300) as a birthday gift. This came from a close friend for many years. We have been buying gifts for each other during our birthdays for a few years.

This woman admits that she won’t wear the watch given to her because it’s not her style.

While I appreciate the thought, both he and I know I’m not going to wear it. While it is a nice looking watch, it’s completely white, which isn’t my style. I have been wearing an Apple Watch for years to track my daily activities. On top of that, it’s actually the same watch he bought for himself about six months ago while we went shopping together.

It definitely feels wasteful to just let it sit unused.

She feels frustrated, and she thinks she couldn’t return the same favor.

Honestly, I am a little frustrated to be given something I clearly wouldn’t wear. It also feels like he apparently no longer wants the watch for himself anymore. I usually return the favor with a gift of similar value. But this time, I am not even sure if I want to do that. AITA for giving the watch back to him?

A present should bring joy, not guilt or obligation.

