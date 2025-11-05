Woman Skipped Her Sister’s Wedding For A Job Interview, But She Didn’t Tell Her Sister That’s Why She Bailed

The obligation behind having to attend family weddings can be a ton of pressure, but is it always warranted?

AITA for lying about why I didn’t go to my sister’s wedding?

My (24F) sister (36F) got married this past Friday.

On the day of her wedding, I had a very high profile job interview in another state and when I asked if I could reschedule, they said unfortunately they couldn’t, and I would lose out if I couldn’t make it.

I know this sounds crazy to miss someone’s wedding for, but this was a huge career opportunity for me and would change my life.

I also didn’t want to jinx it by telling a lot of people, so I told only those I am closest with.

My sister and I are not close.

We briefly reconnected over a few long phone calls this summer, but before that, we hadn’t spoken since I was in high school, almost 10 years ago.

For some additional context, she is close with my mother, who I am also not at all close with, but I am very close with my aunt.

I told my aunt about the opportunity, and my aunt said she would keep it to herself, but that I should give my sister a brief explanation without giving out any details.

But I didn’t.

I told my sister a day beforehand that I had a fever and was diagnosed with COVID, and would therefore not be able to attend.

I know this was wrong of me, but I didn’t want her to share the news with my mother or with everyone else at the wedding who would be asking where I was.

I know it sounds silly, but I just didn’t want any potential negativity right before a huge event for me.

Of course, she was upset, but understood.

My aunt however called me and told me I was a bad person and TA for lying.

On one hand, I understand it’s of course wrong to lie, but on the other hand, it’s ultimately my business and it’s not that wrong to tell a harmless lie to save myself from a lot of questioning from people I am not close with.

But I am conflicted, am I TA for lying to my sister about why I wasn’t at her wedding?

It will be a day to remember, for better or for worse.

