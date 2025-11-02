Woman Using A Wheelchair At The Zoo Wasn’t Comfortable Answering Questions From A Child, But The Kid’s Dad Got Upset When She Politely Dismissed Them

People living with disabilities deserve respect and privacy just like anyone else.

This woman had to temporarily use a wheelchair due to an undiagnosed leg issue.

She went to a small zoo with her husband and was approached by a curious child and his father.

They were asking about her condition, but she wasn’t comfortable revealing too much information.

AITA for not wanting to educate a kid about my wheelchair. I (39F) temporarily have to use a wheelchair for longer distances. This Due to a currently undiagnosed issue with my leg. My PT advised me to use one. So my husband rented a nice, small wheelchair for me.

I’m able to roll myself (good workout). And did some training and manoeuvres in our local shopping centre. I visited a small zoo last weekend with my husband. My husband was getting coffee, and I was waiting outside the restaurant.

A kid (perhaps age 7) and his dad got curious about my wheelchair. I understand that kids get curious and want to ask questions. But I barely understand why I’m in a wheelchair currently. I was really not in the mood to explain my issues or be educational about it. So, I just mentioned that sometimes someone’s leg doesn’t work.

Cue more questions and I said that I didn’t want to answer more questions because I was tired. The kid’s dad wasn’t pleased with that response and mentioned that it was a good lesson for the kid. Now, I basically wanted to tell him that I’m not a zoo attraction. But there was a kid, and I didn’t want to make a drama. Luckily, my husband showed up with coffee and rolled me away.

Everyone deserves the right to privacy, even in public spaces.

