Woman Was Already Juggling Work, Childcare, And Night Classes, So When Her Unemployed Boyfriend Refused To Step Up Around The House, She Had To Draw A Line

Being in a relationship requires balance, but some partners fail to pull their own weight, even when they have nothing else going on.

One woman juggles a full-time job, childcare, and night classes, while her unemployed boyfriend treats being asked to clean the litter box like it’s the end of the world.

Just how much more of his laziness can she tolerate before standing her ground?

AITA for not helping my man clean the cats litter box? I’m at work when my man calls me to complain about one of our cats peeing on his mom’s pillow.

When she asks him to step up and handle it, he just tried to pass the work off to her.

I asked if the litter had been cleaned, and he told me no. He asked if I could help clean the litter at least 2-3 times a week. I told him I could help clean it on weekends. He gets upset.

The thing is, she already has more than enough work on her plate.

I explain that I don’t have time during the week, considering I take our son to school and drop him off by 8 a.m., get to work from 9-5, and then go to night school from 6-10 p.m. on weekdays. Saturdays and Sundays are the days I can take a breather. AITA?

Her time is valuable, and it’s high time her boyfriend starts recognizing that.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she’s been carrying far too much for far too long.

If he already doesn’t have a job, why not make attending the litter box his job?

At the end of the day, is this relationship even going anywhere?

Her boyfriend does suck, but she’s the one putting up with it.

She’s put up with her boyfriend’s laziness for long enough, and it’s clear that something needs to change.

It’s time to stand up and demand better for herself — and her pets.

