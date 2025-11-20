Woman Was Heartbroken After Her Boyfriend Cheated, So She Created Fake Profiles On A Dating App To Teach Him A Humiliating Lesson

A cheating ex deserves to be humiliated. Do you agree?

This woman learned that the man he was seeing had cheated on her.

She then found him on Tinder, so she created fake profiles to match and unmatch him over and over again.

Check out the full story and share your thoughts.

Tinder cheater I was out of the dating scene for quite a while before I started dating Mike. He love-bombed me, but I didn’t realize that’s what he was doing at the time. A few months in, I found out he cheated on me. I was never the type of woman to put up with anything like that.

This woman forgave his ex and took him back.

He begged and cried for me to forgive him. I don’t know why, but I took him back. After he got me to take him back, he dumped me.

She found him on Tinder, so she made a fake profile and matched with him.

A friend told me he was on Tinder. I downloaded Tinder and made a fake profile. He matched with me, And I carried on with the conversation.

She unmatched him as soon as he revealed personal things about himself.

I acted interested and would lead the conversation to get him to reveal something I knew he was self-conscious about. Like divorce, living with parents, bald, etc. I would unmatch as soon as he told me. I did it a few times with a new profile each time to get him to admit things just to unmatch.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short and sweet.

Mike deserved it, says this user.

People are loving the revenge.

This person supports what she did.

And finally, another short but positive remark.

Sometimes, the best closure is a petty act of revenge.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.