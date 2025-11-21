Woman Who Didn’t Want Kids Found Out She Was Pregnant, So She And Her Fiancé Made A Life-Changing Decision And Kept It Private

Sometimes, life throws us the biggest surprises when we least expect them.

Imagine finding out you were pregnant and not being excited about it. What would you do?

The woman in this story didn’t want to have children, but despite using birth control, she was shocked to learn that she was pregnant.

She and her fiancé decided to pursue adoption, but they know not everyone will be on board with their decision.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for not telling my family about my pregnancy? I (40F) just recently found out that I am pregnant. Like… 8 months pregnant at this point. My fiancé (40M) and I weren’t ever planning on having children. I have never wanted kids of my own, and I have always been up-front about this with my family and friends.

This woman didn’t take her unplanned pregnancy as a happy surprise.

Due to a series of bizarre medical events, I ended up pregnant despite long-term use of very effective (for me) birth control. I didn’t know because a medication masked basically all the symptoms of early pregnancy. It was a fluke that I found out at 28 weeks, and it wasn’t a happy surprise. I spent several days in complete hysterics.

She and her fiancé decided to have their baby adopted.

Now, a month later, I have come to terms for the most part. At this point, there’s nothing to do but finish this strange and unplanned journey. My fiancé and I have decided to pursue adoption through a very good agency. We’re doing all the right things for the baby medically, and we think we’re doing the right thing with the adoption, as well.

They shared their plans only to their closest friends and family members.

We believe that kids deserve a family who is excited for them and delighted by them. We can’t give this child that experience. Here’s where we may be jerks. We have told only the people closest to us about the pregnancy and our plans. This includes our closest friends and confidants, but only includes two members of my family. Namely, two that I thought would support us without pressuring us to do anything aside from what we’ve chosen.

She thinks most of their family wouldn’t understand their decision.

We’re both close to my family as a whole, but they can be… pushy. The other members of my extended family are very religious and, honestly, pretty judgmental. I think they would probably “mean well” but would actually end up stressing both myself and my fiancé out during a time that’s already stressful.

She chooses to protect her peace over getting judged and scolded.

Of course, this means shutting them out of everything. No part in the birth, no information about the adoption, nothing. I know this would hurt them if they knew. But I think protecting my peace is the priority right now.

Is she right to avoid telling her family she’s pregnant and looking into adoption, or does her family deserve to know the truth?

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You are doing the right thing for everyone, affirms this person.

Short and sweet.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, people are supporting their decision.

You can’t make everyone understand your choices.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.