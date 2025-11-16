Woman Who Earns More Than Her Fiancé Asked For A Prenup, So He Got Upset And Thinks She Doesn’t Trust Him And Their Marriage

A prenup is not an unreasonable ask these days.

However, this woman’s fiancé became upset when she asked for one, and now his mother thinks she’s being calculating.

AITA for asking my fiancé for a prenup? My fiancé (29M) and I (27F) have been together for five years and are getting married next summer. I make a bit more than him, and have some savings from before we met. I also own an apartment I bought before we moved in together. I brought up getting a prenup mostly to protect both of us, not because I expect things to go wrong, but just because Ive seen a few ugly divorces in my family.

This woman’s fiancé got upset that she asked for a prenup.

He got really offended and said it felt like I didn’t trust him or believe in the marriage. He’s been cold about it ever since, and he told his mom, who now thinks I’m being calculating. I genuinely love him and want to marry him. But I don’t see a prenup as a lack of trust, more like a safety net. Now I’m wondering if I came across as insensitive.

Prenup should be a standard, not an option.

