Woman Wore Her Signature Vintage-Inspired Hairstyle To Her Friend’s Wedding, But The Bride Accused Her Of Stealing The Spotlight

Weddings can sometimes bring out unexpected drama among friends.

This woman wears 60s-inspired hairstyles, which have become part of her personal style.

She attended a friend’s wedding wearing her usual look.

But the bride accused her of trying to copy the bridal hairstyle.

Now, the bride and her bridesmaids are calling her the bad guy, causing so much stress to the wedding.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for wearing a 70’s bump to my friends wedding I went to my friend’s wedding. I was not in the wedding party, but I was a guest. I was never informed on what her dress looked like or any hair ideas. I typically wear my hair in a 60s-70s style whenever I go out or dress nice. It’s just a thing, I’ve always enjoyed doing. My friends know this about me and often send me TikToks of inspiration. Since I love doing funky things with my hair and makeup, including this bride.

This woman showed up at the wedding in her usual hairstyle.

Anyway, I show up in my usual style, bump in my hair, and a dark green dress to fit in with her fall colors. The bridesmaids’ dresses were mustard yellow, so I in no way matched them. I was so excited because I noticed that the bridesmaids also had bumps in their hair. Not the same as mine, though. My hair was down, and theirs were pinned up. The bride, however, had her hair down with a bump.

She was excited to know that the bride was using her hairstyle for inspiration.

I was absolutely ecstatic. My friends in the bridal party were also so excited. They mentioned that the bride told everyone to look at my Instagram for inspiration and Pinterest pictures to give the hairstylist. Slay.

She later found out that the bride was not happy about them having the same hairstyle.

Anyway, the bride was not happy. I mean, she was happy to my face, but decided to text me three weeks after her wedding. She told me I’m an awful friend for having the “same hairstyle” as her. And that she was worried people thought I was trying to fit in. What?!?

She was friends with all of them, but she wasn’t part of the bridal party.

Also, note that the bride and her bridesmaids are all my friends. But I was not a bridesmaid because she decided she wanted childhood friends (four) with her. And we met in college.

Now, the bride is telling everyone that she was the bad guy.

I never said anything and, honestly, I didn’t really care about all that. Well, apparently, the bride got the bridesmaids to say I’m the bad guy and that I caused her so much stress. I told them I was genuinely confused why she was stressed if she used my pictures as inspiration. And yet she expected me not to do my hair the way I like to do it, especially since no one told me. Anyway, AITA here?

Some people see inspiration as flattery. Others see it as competition.

