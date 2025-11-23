Woman’s Boyfriend Gets Upset When She Asks Him If He Took The Dog’s Harness Off, But She Doesn’t Want Their Dog To Sleep With His Harness On All Night

Imagine taking your dog for a walk. When you got back, would you remember to take off the dog’s leash and harness, or would you leave it on?

AITA for reminding my partner to take our dog’s harness off? My (42F) boyfriend (51M) of almost 13 years have a cat and dog together. I have been on a “temporary assignment” in a very stressful position for the last 15 months, the position ends next month when I go back to my significantly less stress, less pay position.

We got the dog a year ago, mostly to increase my exercise levels and to make sure I take breaks at work by taking the dog out for walks. And I do, 1 hour morning, 20 mins at lunch, we like to walk the dog together after dinner and then one of us (50/50) will take him for a quick pee before bed.

Here is where I am may be a jerk. Sometimes I have trouble sleeping and will go to bed super early before the dogs last pee so my partner will take him. He forgets to take his harness off before bed about 25% of the time.

If I remind him to take it off before going to bed he tells me if it is so important to me, take him for a pee myself. If I ask him if he took it off when boyfriend joins me in bed he wont tell me and makes me get up to check… if it is so important to me. So I try not to ask as he mostly remembers.

This morning, I wake up and the dogs harness is on. I say “oh no! the dog’s harness is still on!” He gets mad and says it is too early for me to be harping at him and refuses to speak to me. He leaves for work without saying goodbye which maybe has only happened 2x in our 13 years together. Am I a jerk for asking about the dog’s harness?

