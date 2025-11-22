Woman’s Boyfriend Kept Calling Her Rude Names When He Drank, So She Secretly Disconnected His PlayStation Out Of Petty Revenge

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but this one came through a Wi-Fi signal.

When her boyfriend couldn’t stop calling her names after a few too many drinks, she found a way to hit him where it really hurt — his gaming time.

Read on for the full story!

I made my ex think his PlayStation had connection issues for calling me names. When I was 20, I was in a not-so-good relationship. He liked calling me insulting names when drinking. Well, I am not going to be called a *** without being one. So, on rare occasions, I’d be feeling a bit petty.

This woman knew exactly how to get the message across to her rude boyfriend.

He would be playing video games. I’d open the internet app on my phone and click on his PlayStation, then disconnect it from the internet. He would start trying to troubleshoot the issue. He would check the internet router, which would be fine. His phone was still connected.

She liked to have a little fun with it.

So, he would then reset the PlayStation. While it was powering back up, I’d turn the internet access on again so it would boot up and show everything was back to normal. Then, just as he would get the game loaded back up and get ready for a match… BAM! Disconnected. I’d do that a couple of times before putting it back on and leaving him alone.

She was often quite strategic with the timing.

I really got my cackles in when he started questioning the not-very-frequent but random disconnects with his friends. He never did figure out that it was me causing the random disconnects. They were certainly persistent when they happened. He doesn’t use PlayStation anymore.

Sometimes you just have to hit ’em where it hurts!

What did Reddit think?

Other times, you just have to live up to the names someone else calls you.

Having the power to cut off the internet connection can be quite the advantage.

A loud speaker can do the trick too.

Technology makes waging petty revenge way too easy!

He thought his Playstation was cursed, but if only he knew the hilarious truth.

Petty revenge may not have fixed their relationship, but at least it gave her a little satisfaction.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.