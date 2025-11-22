Woman’s Boyfriend Wrongly Blamed Her For His Mom’s Roach Problem, So She Refused To Pay A Cent And Started Second-Guessing Their Entire Relationship

Everyone’s had an embarrassing moment with an apartment pest, but this situation went from awkward to downright absurd.

Months after she got her own place treated for roaches, her boyfriend’s mom found a couple — and suddenly, she was the one expected to pay for her exterminator.

My boyfriend’s mom found roaches in her new house, and now he wants me to split the exterminator bill because I had roaches months ago So, when I originally moved into my apartment, there were roaches — which I had no idea about — and my boyfriend knew about it as soon as I moved in but still decided to come over constantly. The exterminator came, and I’ve only seen a few since, and this was 3+ months ago.

But just when she thought the nightmare was over, her boyfriend decided to stir up even more drama.

My boyfriend lives at home, and last night his mom found two roaches in her newly built house. My boyfriend is going to pay for an exterminator, and he wants me to pay half of it. But my dad and friends disagree because it’s not my fault, and I haven’t been over to his mom’s house in three months. AITA if I don’t?

This boyfriend may be confusing roaches with bed bugs?

