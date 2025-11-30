Woman’s Brother-In-Law Admits To Having A Crush On Her, So She Doesn’t Want Him In Her House On Christmas

Imagine finding out that your brother-in-law had feelings for you. If your brother-in-law and sister were able to work through it and save their marriage, would you be able to work through it as well, or would you never see him the same way again?

AITA for “refusing to forgive” my BIL for having feelings for me and not inviting him to Christmas? “Adam” is married to my sister “June”. They have two year old son. I have a daughter who is 9mo. In April of this year, June and Adam went through a brief separation because he admitted to her that he had developed feelings for me. This apparently happened during my pregnancy and continued after I had my daughter.

According to June he swears it’s not a fetish and actually he loved that I didn’t “seem pregnant”. Not the point, but I just thought I’d add it because I jumped to the fetish thing. Obviously he and June went through a really rough time but decided to work through it, attending couples therapy. Could never be me, but it’s her life.

The thing is, I cannot trust Adam anymore. Just the thought of him makes me nauseous. We stopped having them over or even going to family things at the same time because of how weird it was. And while June insists she and Adam are in a good place and are over this bump, I’m not. I don’t want to see or talk to him.

This is a guy I considered part of my family. He helped me set up my husband’s Valentine’s Day present. He put air in my tyres. He held my daughter. And for a good chunk of time he was imagining doing things with me? I’m disgusted. (And I know he was because June found his internet history)

He has apologised to me via email but I just don’t accept it. I want to, for June, but I feel violated. So for that reason, I didn’t invite June and Adam for Christmas, since I’m hosting the family. I thought June would be understanding, but she’s not. She’s calling me mean and petty, and saying I’m making her marriage problems about me when it’s her relationship, and that no one is going to move on from this if I don’t let them. But I don’t want this man staying in my house.

And I know it’s about her marriage not about me but I was – unknowingly – part of her marriage for a hot minute there and I still feel just grossed out by it all. June is mad because she feels like the reason my parents are holding back on forgiving Adam is because of me and that Christmas is the time to mend fences. AITA for not wanting him there?

