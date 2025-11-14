Woman’s Coworker Kept Stealing Her Pens, So She Swapped Them With Disappearing Ink And Taught Him A Hilarious Lesson

Every workplace has that pesky mystery thief.

When one woman’s pens kept going missing, she set a clever trap that turned the tables in the most hilarious way.

The look on the thief’s face when he was finally caught was absolutely the best part.

Read on for the full story!

My coworker kept stealing my pens, so I swapped them out. I used to leave a few pens on my desk, but they always seemed to vanish. At first, I thought maybe I was just being careless, but then I noticed one of my coworkers always had the exact same pens I bought.

So she decided to take the pettier route.

Instead of calling him out, I decided to make things a little interesting. I bought a pack of disappearing ink pens and left them in the usual spot.

He fell into her trap, just as she was expected.

Sure enough, he “borrowed” one right before a meeting and started taking notes. About halfway through, his notes began fading until the page looked blank.

Here’s the best part.

He stared at it in total confusion while everyone else kept writing. I had to keep a straight face, but inside I was dying of laughter. Needless to say, he never touched my pens again after that little incident, and my desk supplies have been safe ever since.

His notes vanished, but her laughter sure didn’t!

What did Reddit think?

Karma really outdid itself on this one.

This co-worker finally got a taste of his own medicine.

Sometimes you have to be one step ahead of a thief.

Other times, one can become a victim of their own forgetfulness.

After that meeting, no one dared to touch her pens again!

