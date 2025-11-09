Woman’s Ex–Brother-In-Law Tried To Introduce His New Girlfriend After Breaking Her Sister’s Heart, But She Refused To Even Entertain The Idea

Divorce doesn’t just split couples — it can divide families too.

One woman found herself in the crossfires of an uncomfortable drama when her ex-brother-in-law insisted on hanging out with their family, even after he had already broken her sister’s heart.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not welcoming my brother-in-law’s new GF into my life? My sister recently (4 months ago) left her husband (my brother-in-law) after years of his mistreatment. My husband has been friends with BIL for years (they only met through my sister and me).

But the split between her sister and her ex hasn’t been a clean one.

My husband has stayed friends with him — though only just — because neither of us approve of how he is handling the separation. BIL has spent months being nasty to my sister and making each step harder than it needed to be.

Regardless, both of them appear to be moving on to other people.

I have not spoken to BIL or spent any time with him since, other than twice when I saw him around town — I was polite and said hi. As expected, both my sister and BIL have started dating other people. He now has a new girlfriend of one month.

But then her ex-BIL crossed a major line in her eyes.

Yesterday, he asked if he could bring the new girlfriend to our house so we can get to know each other, etc. I said no. He accused me of being unreasonable and immature. I find the request utterly obnoxious, to tell you the truth.

She thinks he was unreasonable to even ask.

Do people really think that is normal — to treat my sister poorly, to be separated, and then still want to be part of my family? AITA?

What did Reddit think?

Her husband earned some major side eye from this commenter.

It sounds like she needs to have an honest conversation with her husband.

This user believes there’s a glaring issue here that she doesn’t seem to be fully acknowledging.

A line needs to be drawn somewhere.

She might have been called immature, but it’s the price she pays for keeping her and her sister’s peace.

In the end, maybe some bridges aren’t worth rebuilding.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.