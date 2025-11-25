Woman’s Fiancé Dismissed Her Concerns About Dancers At His Bachelor Party, So She Started Wondering If He Was Really Husband Material

It’s easy to say “it’s just a party” until someone’s feelings are on the line.

AITA for ruining my fiancé’s Bucks party? My (37F) fiancé (35M) has his bucks party this weekend. There will be 18 guys, including some friends flying in from interstate — mostly guys in their mid-30s, and some older like his dad and uncles.

The main issue is about exotic dancers. I have expressly told him how much it makes me uncomfortable and that I would prefer for that not to be something that occurred.

He has essentially said that it’s out of his control and that he’s basically at the mercy of the guys organizing it. I think this response is pretty immature and basic.

Anyhoo, with it fast approaching, it’s really giving me doubts about whether this is even someone I should be marrying if they would disregard my feelings like this.

I am wondering if I should contact the guys organizing the bucks directly and let them know that if they have private exotic dancers at the Airbnb, then I will seriously probably call off the wedding. I can’t tell if I’m being too deep about this. So, AITA?

