Woman’s Friend Used To Compose Her Own Songs, But Now She Is Using AI To Generate Music

Would you give AI-generated music a chance? Or do you still prefer music with a pulse?

In today’s story, a woman shares how she refused to support her good friend’s “AI music career” despite her being very proud of her… Prompts.

It just goes against her beliefs. But what would you do in this situation?

Let’s analyze the data (story).

AITA for not supporting my friend’s “AI music career”? So a friend of mine likes to make music. She used to write her own music & lyrics and play them on a guitar. She has always been alright at both but never brilliant, which didn’t matter because we were only jamming among friends. It was fun (I myself like to sing but also consider myself okay rather than actually talented).

It had meaning, but now…

About half a year ago she discovered some AI music tool which you can feed with prompts and lyrics and it’ll spit out whatever genre and style you like with AI generated instruments and vocals. I explained to her that I’m a little uneasy with the idea because it takes away from the creative process and “craftsmanship” of making music but I didn’t press the issue because I thought it was just for fun.

But she is taking it quite seriously.

Now, though, she fancies the songs she’s created with the AI so much that she’s started a campaign for them. She’s published an album on Spotify and advertises for it on Insta. She wants me to share her posts and support her “music career”. I don’t want to do that. Does that make me a bad friend? AITA?

Ignoring your own values for anyone is never good. But maybe when AI cries over a breakup, we’ll give it a chance.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

No one wants to listen to randomly generated, soulless music.

