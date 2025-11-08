Woman’s Milestone Birthday Was Met With Generic Gifts And A Weekend Trip She Didn’t Want, So She Began To Question Whether Her Hubby Knew Her At All

Birthdays are meant to celebrate the person, not just the day.

One woman felt overlooked when her husband seemed to completely neglect her wishes for her milestone birthday.

So what was meant to be a special reflection of her life turned into a confusing and disappointing experience.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I made my spouse cancel? I recently had a milestone birthday. I had stated that a nice dinner with family was all I wanted — no party. As for a gift, my spouse does not often get gifts that I would want, but they are thoughtful in other ways.

But as the day grew closer, she couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed in her husband’s choices.

So the day before my birthday, our kids came over and dinner was purchased… chicken nuggets. No sides, nothing else, just chicken nuggets. I ate them and didn’t complain. Of note, my spouse has maybe seen me eat chicken nuggets twice in our 30-year relationship.

When the actual day came around, it was even worse.

Now, the day of my birthday… nothing. Not a meal, not a balloon, not a flower. A gift for a weekend at a hotel without my spouse, and with one of our children, was given. Spa services were included.

She starts to feel guilty for hating it so much.

Now, here is where I feel like such an AH: I don’t want to go. The hotel is in the city, and I would prefer a nice hotel where I can enjoy the fall and foliage. The spa services, my spouse knows due to previous injuries, are not something I can have with random people massaging me. I just feel like we are wasting money on something I don’t want.

She feels like her husband really let her down.

I am grateful, but it all seems so generic to me. Nothing personal, no real thought put into it. If there was thought, why is the weekend away two weeks after my birthday and not my birthday week? AITA?

Sounds like hubby dropped the ball on this one.

What did Reddit think?

Her husband’s “efforts” were about as generic as it gets.

This is her husband, right?

There are lots and lots of red flags in this commenter’s eyes.

This woman deserves to get what she really wants for her birthday.

She didn’t expect much, but she did expect better than this for a milestone birthday.

She shouldn’t have to feel guilty about asking for what she wants.

