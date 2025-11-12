Woman’s Mom And Aunt Told Her That She Could Have Her Grandmother’s Car After Her Grandmother’s Demise, But Now The Aunt Has Changed Her Mind

Inheritance can cause so much family drama. Often, not only are family members trying to get their fair share, they get greedy and don’t care who they hurt to help themselves.

This is why it’s really important to have a will and to leave no room for negotiation or misinterpretation.

In today’s story, two sisters are supposed to split their mother’s property 50/50, which seems simple enough. The problem is what to do about her car.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for confronting my aunt after she changed her mind about giving me my grandma’s car and brought up my mom’s finances? My (F 22) grandmother recently passed, and per her will, everything in her estate including personal property like her car is to be split 50/50 between her two daughters: my mom and my aunt. Probate hasn’t been filed yet because we’re waiting on the death certificate, so everything is in limbo. Prior, my mom and my aunt discussed my grandmother’s car. My aunt agreed I’d get the car with my mother, and said I needed it the most and none of them need it. (They’re financially well off.)

The aunt seems to have changed her mind.

A few days passed and my cousin (F 30s) came down to visit, and me, my mom, and my aunt and cousin, went to eat out. Everything was fine until once again we brought up the car. The conversation turned more seriously toward the car, my aunt’s tone changed. Out of nowhere, she brought up the fact that my mom lives paycheck to paycheck, as if that had anything to do with the inheritance or the car, and implied my mom should “buy the car from her,” even though: 1. She doesn’t own the car (no one does yet). 2. The will clearly states everything is to be split evenly. 3. She had literally just said the car could go to me.

The aunt doesn’t even seem to care what the will says.

I called her out later on how disrespectful and out of line it was to bring up my mom’s financial situation like that, especially in a conversation about something neither of them legally owns yet. That’s when my cousin butted in and said, “Let’s not get emotional,” which really rubbed me the wrong way because I wasn’t yelling or overreacting. I was setting a boundary. On top of that, my aunt brought up how she’s the one who has been taking care of my grandmother for the past few years when knowing my mother financially struggles and lives in a completely different state and doesn’t have the capabilities to take off from work and come to take care of our grandmother. (My aunt lives 25 mins away from her while my mom lives 12 hrs.) So she tried to guilt us into “I deserve more than 50/50.”

That didn’t end well.

After that, they immediately got ready to leave. (Before we brought up the car again as confirmation they said they’d come back with us and hang out with us because we haven’t seen them for awhile and drove 12 hours.) No goodbye, no follow-through on the “we’ll come back and hang out”. They just scattered the second the car discussion didn’t go their way.

She isn’t sure what to think.

I feel conflicted and hurt. Part of me thinks I had every right to defend my mom and speak up, especially because the comment about her finances was unnecessary and felt like a power play. But another part of me wonders if I was out of line for confronting my aunt in front of others or not just letting it slide for the sake of peace. My aunt often cusses out my mom or power plays her since she is way more better off in life while my mom has struggled as a single mother her entire life. My aunt knows all of this too. So, AITA?

The aunt is a jerk. Not only is she going back on her word about the car, but she’s also trying to get more than the 50% the will stipulates she’ll get.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

They need to follow the grandmother’s wishes.

They might need a lawyer.

Here’s another vote for a lawyer.

Regardless, it’s between her mom and her aunt.

They’ll probably have to sell the car.

