Woman’s Roommate Is A Really Good Magician, But Since He Is Always Interrupting What She’s Doing To Show Her Tricks, She Wants To Ask Him To Stop

We all need whimsy, and magic tricks are fun to watch, but imagine living with a magician who is constantly practicing. Do you think it would become annoying after awhile?

In this story, a woman shares that she’s grown tired of watching her roommate’s magic tricks, but since he got used to her initial reactions, she’s afraid she’ll hurt his feelings when she tells him how she feels now.

What would you do in this situation?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

WIBTA If I asked my roommate to stop showing me magic tricks? My roommate 24M and myself 23F have lived together for about two years now. He is a magician for work, so there’s a lot of props and different bits and bobs of magic tricks around the house. This doesn’t bother me as it’s usually small pieces that I can put away if there’s any around the house. Here’s the thing that does bother me. Multiple times a day, he shows me a magic trick he’s been working on.

She’s been tired of it for a while now.

As he’s working on the tricks it’s usually the same trick multiple times in a row. When he first started showing me (when I moved in), it was a bit of a novelty and I really enjoyed watching them. As time has gone on it’s become really normal to see him do them every now and then. As of late, he’s been asking me to drop what I’m doing to watch him do the trick, expecting a massive reaction.

But she already knows all the tricks.

I do feel for him and try and give a big reaction when I can, but lately it’s been at some pretty inconvenient times and I’ve seen the same trick countless times before. Would I be the worst if I didn’t watch them at all? He’s a genuinely good magician but I’ve watched the tricks being done so many times it feels a bit like a kid asking to show his mum a dance routine. WIBTA if I reacted in a lesser way or asked him to stop showing me the tricks while I’m in the middle of something? AITA?

He should be paying her for basically being his 24/7 assistant.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

She needs to be careful.

Maybe they’re not a good fit anymore.

Being honest is usually the best course of action.

Exactly!

Unless you’re also a magician.

This could actually be a good way to break the ice.

The magic is literally gone.

