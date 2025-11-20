Woman’s Sister Has Loathed Her Their Whole Lives, But Now That Her Sister Is Pregnant, She’s Wondering If She Should Give Her A Second Chance

Imagine growing up with a big sister who hates you just because you exist. When you’re all grown up, would you try to make amends, or would you accept the fact that you’ll never get along?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and she has accepted the fact that her sister will always hate her. Her mom thinks that’s the wrong decision, and now, she’s wondering if her mom’s right.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not making an effort to improve my relationship with my sister or caring if I get to know her unborn baby? I’m (23f) the second youngest of six kids. It goes Bran (31m), Kat (29f), Jax (27m), Sam (26m), me and Leo (22m). My relationship with my brothers is solid. I’m closest with Leo and Jax but have a great relationship with all my brothers truly. But my relationship with my sister was always difficult to say the least.

I wonder why Kat hates having a sister so much.

Kat has been clear since we were kids that she didn’t mind having brothers but hated having a sister and she took it out on me. When the rest of us wanted to play together she’d join in but ignore me. Whenever we split into teams she refused to be on mine. If we went anywhere and had to buddy up she’d cling to one of the boys and refuse to be mine.

Her parents seemed to realize Kat was mean to OP.

Our parents used to pay her and Bran extra allowance to take the rest of us to the park and she’d completely ignore me and would tell Bran I was all his responsibility. Whenever one of our brothers needed help she’d offer but if it was me she’d ignore a request for help. Vacations were so not fun because as the only girls we’d share a room and she hated that. Our parents told her she did not get to treat me like some contagious disease and told her to be nice. That we didn’t need to be close but there was zero excuse for making disgusted faces or getting mad at me for existing. Our parents had her in therapy too and for a brief period they tried to get us in family therapy with them.

Was she jealous of OP? Is this some sort of Evil Queen syndrome or something? I’m getting serious “mirror, mirror on the wall” vibes.

Whenever anyone would ask her what her problem was with me she’d say she never wanted a sister. Bran used to tell her she was being a brat and hurting my feelings but she told him straight that she didn’t give a crap about my feelings. When I was bullied in middle school for not being as pretty as Kat she actually looked so happy about it. That stuff started when she was like 18/19 and I was like 12/13. Even now saying that sounds so weird but she loved that other people thought she was better looking than me.

Kat continued to hate her even after she left home.

When she’d come home from college and stuff she’d ignore me. She brought souvenirs for our parents and brothers but nothing for me. And come Christmas she only got them gifts. Come my birthday she never made the effort to call, send a card or nothing but she made the effort for all our brothers birthdays and our parents birthdays.

At least her family consulted her before going to the wedding.

I wasn’t invited to her wedding. That turned into a huge fight. I told the rest of our family I wouldn’t like to go now anyway. There was a lot of discussion about whether they should go and I told them it was okay if they did go and I didn’t want them to regret not going on my behalf. They only went for the ceremony and our parents refused to give her any money toward her wedding. I know they’re still glad they went despite the issues.

But Kat recently invited her to something.

Whenever I see her I still get the cold shoulder. Only now she’s expecting her first kid and the baby’s due in a month. I was invited to her shower but that wasn’t directly from her. I chose not to go or send anything. When my parents found out they told me it was a chance for me to try and improve the relationship so I could at least be in the baby’s life. I said I don’t need to be in the baby’s life and they said I should want to.

She doesn’t see a point in trying.

I told them that I didn’t really and that was honest. Maybe if Kat and I were a little closer but I don’t see her kid(s) and I ever having much to do with each other. And I could see Kat poisoning them against me. Plus a one sided effort is not worth much anyway. My parents think I should try before I give up. They say she’s about to grow now that she’s becoming a mom. AITA?

There’s no point in trying. Kat probably wants a gift, or she didn’t invite her and a friend or family member who is throwing the shower invited her on accident. I’d be really skeptical of giving Kat another chance.

