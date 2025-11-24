Woman’s Widowed Mother-In-Law Keeps Texting Her Heavy-Sleeper Husband Early In The Morning Every Day, But He Refuses To Put His Phone On Silent Mode

Sleep deprivation is not something to ignore, and yet, this is exactly what a woman’s husband is doing.

AITA for not wanting my MIL to not text my husband every morning when she wakes up? I have never had an issue with my MIL until the past few years.

It started two years ago after she never offered me ANY condolences after my father passed away. My parents actually lived two doors down from my in-laws, a transition that took place several years ago when both sides relocated due to getting older and wanting to be close by my husband and me. I am not exaggerating when I say she offered zero words of sympathy, despite being friends with my parents and spending much time with them.

He died on her birthday, which meant we obviously didn’t celebrate her day as intended. Then two days later she insisted we go to her house for cake, and even then she said nothing to me and offered no condolences, no hug, not even a “how are you doing?” So admittedly, I do have a bone of contention with her. Fast forward to this June and my FIL passed away after a gradual progression of dementia.

Since then she has been texting my husband every morning to let him know she is “OK” – he says he told her to do this.

Times have ranged from 04:30, 05:30, 06:30… Every day of the week. The texts wake me up and most of the time I can’t go back to sleep, especially if it is 05:00 or later. The kicker is my husband doesn’t wake up, just me… He just keeps snoring away unfazed. I have asked him to consider texting her when HE wakes up instead, since he doesn’t even seem to know when she texts him. I have asked him to turn his phone on do not disturb, or even reduced distractions, but he can’t because of his job, he has to be available if needed (though rarely) in the middle of the night (he has a hospice job).

If he isn’t waking up when she texts him, I don’t get the point of her texting him at these hours. During the week I can tolerate it, as I am up by 06:15, but on the weekends I would enjoy sleeping in a bit…even if just until 07:00, but the MIL alarm keeps on ringing. I have even tried ear plugs, but I really hate sleeping with ear plugs, one always falls out. And honestly, why should I be forced to sleep like this when a simple solution would be for him to just call or text her when he wakes instead? He is refusing to budge on this at all and gets annoyed when I even suggest he call her in the morning instead. AITA?

