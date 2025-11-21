Worker Is Asked To Change The Dates For His Two Reports, But His Boss Barked At Him For Disagreeing, So He Went Along With The Stupid New Plan

Some managers just want a yes man, whether that’s because they have a delicate ego or they’re just plain incompetent.

Check out how this worker fought for the customer.

He doesn’t care! He wants the report sent on Friday! End of discussion! I send two reports to our biggest client every week. One I send Tuesday and again on Friday. This is the open order report- every order we are currently fulfilling. The second I send on Monday. It’s the report for what orders we have shipped the previous week. This gives the customer a full image of open and closed orders.

The schedule is about to change.

I specifically requested that the tool to generate the second report be created. Sending the report AND the creation of the tool used to send it were both my idea. In my 1:1 on the 18th I explained to my manager that I need to send the second report on Monday because the information is not updated in our software in a timely manner on Friday, so sending it on the Monday of the following week ensures everything is current. The tool has an option to select which dates are reflected in the report. So today, Monday 6/30, I would select the dates for last week (6/23-6/27). My manager misunderstood and thought that if I send the report on Monday, it would include that Monday and four days of the previous week, Tuesday-Friday. He sent me an email on the 26th saying he did not like this solution and found it confusing. He said, effective immediately, we would need to adjust my hours to extend to when billing is complete, which is around 4:30pm (I work til 4). I absolutely don’t mind staying to do the job I’m paid for, but I knew that due to the delay in updating, the shipping report would not be current. I also knew it would reflect five days of the same week and not one day of the current week and four days of the previous week.

Then a rude meeting showed him what he had to do.

I went to his office to clear this up, and I said two words before he interrupted me in a raised voice. “I don’t care! I want the report sent on Friday!” I immediately said “Okay, (Manager)” and went to leave but he continued going off. I said something else and he shut me down again. “You need to send the report on Friday! End of discussion!” “Okay, (Manager).” The next day, I stay later, refreshing the report that I know is not going to update. I generate it and see that Friday’s shipments are missing. I send it as instructed and leave. Shortly after, he emails saying the report is not complete and I need to send one Monday morning. I don’t work on the weekend so I just saw it this morning. I tell him that I have one tool to get this done and there is a delay in the system and tell him this is why I suggested sending on Mondays. I ask him if there is another tool or method I am unaware of. I tell him the invoicing report and the shipping report don’t match. He says, “That’s the problem. You sent the report without looking at it.”

He knew what he had to say.

I let him know I DID look at it; but I did what I was instructed to do. Now we look (even more) unorganized and inconsistent to our biggest customer. He says the information should be available on Fridays and he asked a higher up for details on when the report updates. That higher up said that the report DOESN’T UPDATE UNTIL 4:30pm-5:15pm. WHEN EVERYONE IS GONE. Most recent correspondence: “FYI. We can talk about when we want to send the report.” Oh.

Here is what folks are saying.

Haha isn’t that all that matters?

Probably. Obedience is priority to this guy.

Absolutely.

Good. Keep it in writing.

Same here. Life is too short.

I can’t stand people like this boss.

