Worker Was Told Their Desk Looked Too Empty, So They Dumped Out A Drawer Of Supplies Just To Appease Their Crazy Boss

The corporate world often rewards image over results, and sometimes the logic is downright baffling.

When this worker’s tidy desk offended their boss, they decided to dump out a whole drawer of office supplies just to appease him.

His cartoonish reaction only confirmed this employee needed to get the heck out of that job as soon as possible.

Boss wants a messy desk? Granted. A few years ago, I switched jobs—I was in pre-sales for a fintech startup.

I was given a very small desk in a cramped office and decided it would be better not to add to the clutter.

So, I only kept what was necessary for my tasks at any given time and cleaned it up entirely before leaving the office.

One day, Grumpy Boss saw me leaving for a customer meeting and told me that he thought I didn’t work much because my desk was always empty. Uh, OK.

So, I emptied one drawer on my desk—basically my office supplies—and looked at him. “Is that OK?” I asked. Blank stare.

Then I emptied a second drawer—paper files of customer documents and reports. And the unbelievable happened: he smiled warmly and said, “It looks better now.” One month later, I was out, fed up with the crazy management.

Seems like this boss cared more about the illusion of busyness over actual productivity.

The real messiness actually happens inside the computer, you see.

Everyone should feel free to follow the method that works best for them.

This commenter thinks you can tell a lot about a person judging by the condition of their desk.

The employee moved on to better things, and the company got exactly what it deserved.

Turns out, a messy desk wasn’t the real problem after all.

