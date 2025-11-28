Young Man Moves In With His Friends, But It Stops Being Fun When He Realizes They Don’t Care About Cleaning Or Resting As Much As He Does

You’d think living with friends would be all fun and games, but it’s likely to end your friendship instead.

This is the situation a young man finds himself in, and he is asking the internet if he would be a bad friend for wanting to move out.

Let’s read the whole story.

Thinking about moving out because living with my friends is exhausting I feel kind of guilty admitting this but I don’t think I can keep living with my friends anymore. When we first moved in together, it was fun always someone around to talk to or hang out with, but now it just feels exhausting. They’re always loud, blasting music or inviting people over when I just want quiet.

Now, being with his friends feels uncomfortable.

On top of that, no one ever cleans up. Dishes pile up, trash sits around and somehow I’m always the one wiping things down just so it doesn’t get disgusting. I’ve dropped hints but they either laugh it off or say I’m too uptight.

He’s in a different mindset.

I’ve been thinking more and more about moving out and living on my own, using some money I saved. It feels selfish because rent will be more expensive and I know they’ll take it personally, but at this point I feel like I need my own space just to breathe. I don’t know if I am wrong for wanting to live alone instead of sticking it out with friends?

If his friends are real friends, they will understand he has different needs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Food for thought.

Another person thinks it’s a bad idea.

Simple like that.

A different take.

Wise words.

Exactly.

He shouldn’t sacrifice his peace just because he’s afraid his friends will be offended.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.