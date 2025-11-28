Young Woman Decided To Spend Her Money On Solo Adventures And Activities, But Her Boyfriend Accused Her Of Being Selfish

Relationships work best when both partners give and take equally.

AITA for not paying for my boyfriend? I (18F) am currently in college. My boyfriend (18M) also goes to school while playing a Division 3 sport. I am taking 20 credit hours while also working a part-time job. My boyfriend just focuses on school and his sport.

I don’t make much money at all since I only work about 10 hours a week. When I get money, I enjoy spending it on myself. Usually, I pay for both me and my boyfriend when we go out to eat or do a fun activity or get a sweet treat. But recently, I have been going on solo adventures.

He is getting a little upset with me because he wants to join me in having fun. He keeps asking why I never invite him to the random spontaneous adventures I go on. I always tell him, “I don’t know.” But really, why should I pay for us both when I can just be paying for myself?

It’s just frustrating. He keeps calling me selfish, but I’m always the one paying. Also, I think I should mention that whenever he goes out with his friends, he pays for them and himself. AITA?

Giving too much can make independence look like selfishness.

