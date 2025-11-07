Young Woman Got Tired Of Unfair Treatment And Unnecessary Tracking From Her Parents, So Finally She Decided To Stand Up For Herself

It is natural for parents to be worried about their children no matter how old they are.

This young woman still lives at her parents’ house while she attends college.

Her parents insist on tracking her location, which she finds unfair and unnecessary.

So she decided to stand up for herself and told them she wouldn’t allow them to track her location anymore.

AITA for refusing to let my parents track me 24/7 just because I’m their daughter and not my brother? I’m 19F and still living at home while I study. My parents make me keep my location on at all times. If I turn it off or if my phone dies, they blow up my phone with calls and texts.

This young woman asked why she was being treated differently from her brother.

The part that really bothers me is that my older brother (21M) doesn’t have to deal with this at all. He can come and go as he pleases, and they never ask where he is. When I asked why it’s different for me, they said, “Because you’re a girl. It’s more dangerous for you.” I get that they care about me, but it feels like I’m being punished just for being female.

She told them she doesn’t want to be tracked anymore.

I don’t do anything reckless. I just want to be trusted the same way they trust my brother. So I told them I won’t share my location anymore because it feels unfair and controlling. They got angry and told me I’m ungrateful. And that as long as I live under their roof, I have to follow their rules.

She’s wondering whether her decision was right or wrong.

Now, I feel torn. On one hand, I know they provide for me. But on the other hand, I feel like I deserve the same level of trust as my brother. So, AITA for refusing to let my parents track me 24/7 when they don’t do the same with my brother?

Caring for someone should never mean controlling them 24/7.

