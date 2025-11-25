Young Woman Made A Lighthearted Comment About Her Girlfriend Struggling With Math, But Her Attempt At Humor Sparked More Hurt Feelings Than Laughter

Many people use humor to deal with stressful situations, but sometimes it can land the wrong way.

One woman tried to cheer up her girlfriend struggling with their math class with what she thought was a lighthearted remark.

But instead of laughing, her girlfriend ended up feeling totally insulted.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she’s too pretty to cry over math? I, 21F, and my girlfriend, 21F, are in the same math elective. Lately, she’s been thinking about quitting it because it was too hard for her.

At a loss for words, she tried to lighten the mood with a joke.

Last night, I came into our bedroom and saw her crying. I didn’t really know how to comfort her, so I told her she’s too pretty to be crying over math. It was her type of humor, I thought she’d laugh.

But her girlfriend’s reaction was a lot different than she expected.

Instead, she looked really angry and told me to **** off, and said I sounded like a man. So, AITA? If I am, what can I do to fix it? I’m kinda getting iced out right now.

Looks like this wasn’t the best time to crack a joke.

What did Reddit think?

Although he didn’t mean any harm, this commenter can see why his girlfriend would have taken her remarks the wrong way.

This user doesn’t have quite as much sympathy for this woman’s plight.

What she really should have done was take her girlfriend’s concerns seriously instead of making light of them.

This user thinks this is a pretty irredeemable mistake.

Her approach may have sparked an argument, but hopefully she learns a valuable lesson that timing and sensitivity matter more than lightening the mood.

