Young Woman Refused To Buy Her Half-Sister Lunch While She Pays For Her Friend’s Food, So She Was Called Selfish By Her Mom And Sister

Helping others in need can feel rewarding, but it can also attract jealousy from others.

This young woman uses her own pocket money to buy good food for her friend at school.

Her father even doubled her allowance so she could continue to help her friend.

However, when her half-sister asked for the same help, she refused.

Now, her family is calling her selfish.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for not buying food for my half sister? One of my friends at our school is a scholarship student. She is extremely smart, but came from a poor family. Our school food is also expensive, so most days, she just brings a PB&J sandwich. There are some nice restaurants around our school, and some students (including me) like to order from them.

This young woman buys her friend lunch with her own money.

I started buying her lunch with my own pocket money. I hate to sit there and eat nice food when she eats the same food every day. When my dad found out, he was happy and doubled my pocket money. So I could be able to buy better food for both of us and have extra money in case I need it later.

Her dad pays for her half-sister’s tuition fee even though he’s not responsible for it.

My half-sister also goes to this school. She is a year older than me. My dad pays for her school because he had saved money for it and had promised it. Though he is no longer responsible for her. My mom is financially struggling so half-sister also doesn’t get good food.

Her half-sister asked her to buy her some food, too, but she refused.

A few days ago, she approached me and asked if I can buy something for her, as well. I said no. She said she is hungry. I said it’s not my problem. I’m not gonna spend all my pocket money to feed the entire school.

Now, her mom and half-sister are calling her a jerk.

My dad already pays for her school. What more does she want? She called me a jerk. Now, my mom also thinks I’m a jerk.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s some helpful advice from this one.

Her food is her parents’ responsibility, says this user.

Finally, here’s a serious question.

Being kind doesn’t mean saying yes to everyone.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.