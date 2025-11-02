Young Woman Shares House Chores And Responsibilities With Her Brother, But He Doesn’t Take It Seriously And Often Forgets

Teenagers should be responsible for doing house chores, without repeatedly asking them to.

This young woman was frustrated with her younger brother who often neglects his chores.

She decided to start charging him small amounts for each task she had to do on his behalf to teach him accountability.

Now, she is considering asking him to also cover half of the electric bill, given his habits and late-night gaming.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my sibling to pay for electric bill My sibling is 18 and has a part-time job. We divided some chores in our house. But a lot of timesm he doesn’t do his, even when I remind him. These are chores that have to be done, so I usually end up just doing them.

This young woman decided to charge her sibling for the chores she does on his behalf.

Because this has happened so many times, I decided to charge him $1 for each chore I do on his behalf. Sometimes, up to $5 depending on how long it takes. For example, after dinner, all he needs to do is put the dry dishes back in the cabinet so I can wash the dirty ones. He has his own restroom that only he uses. But he doesn’t clean it, so it becomes really dirty and smelly. My mom ends up cleaning it for him.

When she tells him to do something, he says yes, but still does not do it.

After school, he’s always on his phone or playing games online with his friends. They talk and curse loudly from evening until 1 to 2 a.m. I’ve told him to turn off the light and his loud music before going to sleep. And he says he does, but I’ve caught him many times sleeping with the light on and the music playing until morning. When I confronted him, he said that he wasn’t sleeping. But I could hear him snoring.

He rarely mows the lawn, so their mom ends up doing it.

My responsibility is to sweep and mop the house. I clean my mom’s and my restroom. His responsibility is mowing the lawn, which isn’t a weekly job, just whenever the grass gets too high. But he rarely does it, so my mom ends up cutting and trimming the grass herself.

So, she’s thinking about asking him to pay for half of the electric bill and the chores she does for him.

AITA for asking him to pay half of the electric bill (I pay the other half) plus the chores I have to do for him? For more context, I’m 21 and in school full time, plus I’m doing an internship. I’m not working right now, but I have money saved from my previous part-time job and my scholarship. My mom is a single mom and already has a lot on her plate, so sometimes I cover bills, gas, or groceries.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

This one is calling out the mother.

It’s mom’s job to provide the consequences, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

Responsibility should be equally shared by family members.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.