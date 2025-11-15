Young Woman Wanted To Get Her Own Cat, So She Asked Her Roommates And They Suddenly Claimed They Were Allergic

When you’re living with other people, getting a pet is not always straightforward.

This young woman lives in a pet-friendly townhouse with 2 roommates.

She has always dreamed of getting her own cat.

So she asked her roommates if they could tolerate cats, and they said they were slightly allergic to them.

WIBTA for getting a cat even though 2 roommates are allergic? I (19) live in a pet-friendly townhome. I have 3 roommates, but only two really matter in this story (both 20/21). I specifically chose to live here (first place I’ve lived since I moved out) because it’s cat-friendly. I almost got a cat before I left home, but decided to wait until I moved in. Because that would be a lot of stress for a cat in my first month or two of owning it. I have always known I was going to get a cat because I’ve had them all my life and I love them.

This young woman asked her roommate how her dog behaves toward cats.

Now, onto the problem. Roommate A has a dog.. I text in our roommate group chat and ask how her dog is with cats. So I could see if, when I did get the cat, I could let it out of my room (my room is big enough for a cat). Roommate A’s dog doesn’t do well with cats. Ok, I say I’ll keep it in my room.

She also asked both her roommates if they were allergic to cats.

So then, I ask if anyone’s allergic to double-check. Not thinking anyone living in a pet-friendly apartment will be “allergic” to pets. Roommate A says, “I’m allergic to some breeds.” Roommate B says, “I’m slightly allergic to cats.”

She thinks that they are not that allergic, so she’s moving forward with getting a cat.

From what those imply, neither is allergic to the point that it would be so dangerous I couldn’t even keep the cat in my room. For anyone worried, the room is big enough. And I’m home basically all day every day, so the cat isn’t going to be lonely. I think I am going to move forward with getting the cat, even though two roommates are allergic. WIBTA?

Living with roommates means being considerate of their needs and sensitivities.

