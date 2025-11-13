Young Woman Was Asked To Pet Sit Their Farm Animals During Her Parents’ Vacation, But She Thinks This Is An Unfair Arrangement

Some parents think they can always rely on their children for house chores or farm work.

AITA for not wanting to pet sit at home for my family on a vacation I thought I was invited to? Essentially, I live on a farm with horses and dogs, and several other animals inside. The chores for them consist of waking up before 5 am to feed the horses and all the inside pets. During the middle of the day, I do the horse chores and the same again at night. Also consistently letting the dogs out throughout the day. On weekdays, there’s someone who does the midday horse chores, but not on weekends.

My parents are going on a trip and asked if I could pet sit on the ten days they’d be away. First of all, I was under the assumption I was going with them, as it was mentioned before. Second of all, they both tell me I do too much with my current pet sitting and work. And that I should be focusing on school. The dates they asked were during my finals week, or in January. But I’m pet sitting in the beginning of that month and want to do mini trips since it’s a break from school.

I already do a lot of chores at home. And this is just really annoying me because I don’t want to be stuck at home then. They say it’s not a lot to ask, but to me, it is. I thought I’d go with them on vacation, and I don’t want to be stuck at home for 10 days.

I feel like I may seem ungrateful because they do help me with a lot of things. But I feel like I equally keep up with what they ask me to in daily life. They’re the ones that tell me I do too much and to take a break. So for them to ask me this and say it’s not a big deal just seems wrong.

I’m trying to set boundaries and do what’s best for me, like they say. But once it involves them, it’s apparently an issue. Now, they’re asking what’s wrong with me and what’s going on. Because I simply said this is something I don’t want to do. AITA?

Even the most responsible people deserve time to rest and focus on themselves.

