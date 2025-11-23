Young Woman’s Mom Asks If She’d Be Willing To Be The Guardian For Her Younger Siblings, And She Says “No”

Imagine having several siblings who are elementary school age, but you’re a young adult. Would you be willing to be the legal guardian of these siblings if something happened to their parents before they turned 18?

In this story, one woman’s mom asks her this exact question, and she says “no.” But now she’s wondering if she should have said “yes.”

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for telling my mom I’m unwilling to be my half siblings guardian if something happens to her and her husband before they turn 18? I (20f) have three half siblings (7, 5 and 4) from my mom’s second marriage. My dad died when I was 8 and my mom has started to consider the fact something could happen to her and her husband before my half siblings reach 18. She talked to him and they wrote out a list of people to talk to about this. It went my grandparents, her husband’s parents, my aunt, uncle and other aunt and then her husband’s brother. None of them were willing/able to say yes to taking them in.

Her mom is running out of people to ask.

My mom also asked her cousin who she has a good relationship but she told her she couldn’t do it with her own already large family. I was the last person on the list. My mom told me this as well. She said she knew it was a big ask but everyone else said no. She told me they would be setting aside money for that possible outcome and she knew I was young and everything but she really wanted to be sure they’d be taken care of.

Not gonna happen.

I told her I wasn’t willing to do it either. My mom asked me if there was anything she could offer, or promise, that would make me reconsider. I told her no and I said I would be a bad fit for the role anyway. My mom was really disappointed but she accepted my answer.

But her stepdad didn’t accept her decision so easily.

Her husband wanted to know why I refused. And I told him I would be a bad fit for it and that’s all they needed to know. He told me I should be agreeing for the simple fact nobody else in either family is willing and they could end up in foster care. My mom said they would need to look through friends to see if anyone would be willing to agree.

What more reason does she need?

Her husband is still looking for me to justify it and apparently has not put that same energy into anyone else they asked. So I don’t think that’s cool. But his big issue is that I’d say no at all. AITAH?

Are these siblings really wild kids or something? I’m surprised none of the other family members on the list were willing to say yes.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Money talks!

This person suggests asking her parents a question.

Another person thinks she made the right decision.

Here’s a suggestion about what to ask her stepdad.

If everyone else said “no,” that doesn’t mean she has to say “yes.”

