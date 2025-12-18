December 18, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘A 20-pack, $1.50!’ – Dollar Tree Customer Loved The Deal She Found At The Store, But It Didn’t Last Long

woman at a dollar tree store

Ahhhhh…what a feeling!

I’m talking about the one you get when you find an unexpected score while shopping.

It’s glorious!

A woman named Jackie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was so happy after a visit to a Dollar Tree store.

woman talking to tiktokkers

Jackie showed viewers a box of muffins and said, “Look what I just got out of Dollar Tree. A bonus pack.”

The TikTokker said the 20-pack of muffins was only $1.50 and the store ran out because customers caught wind of the deal.

woman holding a box

Jackie continued, “The lady said she put these out last night It’s like nine in the morning, and this is the last box.”

She added, “A 20-pack, $1.50! I’m not mad. I’m not mad.”

woman holding a box

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual

She was pretty happy about this score!

Categories: STORIES
