A Brother Refused To Pick Up His Half Sister After Their Stepmother Threw Her Out, And Now His Family Blames Him For What Happened Next

This brother barely knew his half sister existed until a few years ago, when a long-kept family secret suddenly moved into his parents’ home.

Thrown into an already tense household, the teenager struggled with a stepmother who never wanted her there.

So when she called him out of the blue saying she’d been told to leave, he didn’t exactly rush to the rescue. Now the fallout has everyone pointing fingers at him.

AITA for not picking up my half sister when she called me. I (27M) have a half-sister (16F), the illegitimate daughter of my father and a former colleague of his. For the past two years, she and her mother have lived separately from us, and we’ve had no contact whatsoever. I only knew of her existence because my father sponsored her education.

Of course, my mother never really liked this situation, but it became worse after my half sister’s mother passed away, and my half sister moved in with her.

My father went through a lot of trouble to gain custody of her, and eventually she moved in with him and my mother. My father is often away from home, so most of the time it’s just my mother and half sister at home, and their relationship isn’t good.

A week ago, she (half sister) suddenly called me and asked me to pick her up. I asked her why she needed to come, since she was already home, and she said my mother told her to leave and she couldn’t go anywhere. I told her I wasn’t going to let her stay with me overnight and then hung up.

My dad called and yelled at me because she stayed overnight at a friend’s house, and the friend’s parents also called him, which embarrassed him. My girlfriend thinks I should have picked her up because she might have gotten into trouble, but I don’t feel it’s my responsibility. After all, it was my dad’s terrible decision to bring her to our house. Since she ended up staying overnight at her friend’s anyways, I don’t think I did anything wrong. AITA?

With the family tension rising, he’s turning to Reddit to find out whether drawing that line made sense—or made him the villain.

The verdict? OP is definitely the AH.

Sometimes the real problem isn’t the secret sibling—it’s the brother who couldn’t be bothered.

